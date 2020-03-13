Pawan Kalyan To Turn Into An Avenger In Krish’s Next PSPK27; Details Inside!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a comeback in films. The actor-turned-politician signed 5 films and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of each one of the characters. As we all know, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Krish's next directorial venture, PSPK27.

The actor is working hard for Krish's next as he is reportedly set to do Avengers/Marvel style stunts in the film. Tentatively titled as Virupaksha, Pawan Kalyan will be seen doing some intricate action scenes which will definitely blow everyone's mind. But pulling off Thor or Iron Man kind of action will not be an easy task for the Power Star. It's being heard that the Gabbar Singh actor will reduce weight for PSPK27 and has already started the weight-loss regime for the same.

As per the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Krish's directorial venture is going to be the most expensive projects of Pawan Kalyan's career. Producer of PSPK27, AM Rathnam is spending a whopping amount of Rs 150 crore for this period action drama, which is set in the Mughal era.

Makers have not yet revealed the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan for PSPK27. The film is expected to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali 2020. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is making his film comeback with Venu Sriram's directorial venture, Vakeel Saab.

The film is the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles. Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The makers of Vakeel Saab recently shared the first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan on social media. The film is produced by Dil Raju.