Raashi Khanna Lost In Own Thoughts; Allu Sirish Says She Must Be Thinking About ‘Khali Cooker’ [PIC]

A few days ago, Rupal Patel's character Kokilaben from Star Plus' old show Saath Nibhana Saathiya started trending on social media, after a musician Yashraj Mukhate created a rap with her dialogues with Gopi and Rashi played by Gia Manek and Rucha Hasabnis respectively. The hilarious dialogue rap 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' went viral on social media and people started trending it with a hashtag #RasodeMeinKaunTha.

Well, the hilarious video was noticed by Tollywood celeb Allu Sirish too as he recently made fun of popular actress Raashi Khanna. The Venky Mama actress shared her picture in a beautiful pink dress, however, her facial expressions caught everyone's attention. In the photo, Raashi can be seen lost in her own thoughts and expressed her 'mood'.

Notably, her co-star from Venky Mama, Payal Rajput found it cute and commented, "Cuty pie ♥." However, Allu Arjun's brother and actor Allu Sirish was in a mood to make tease her. He tried the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' joke on her and commented, "Thinking.. "khali cooker gas pe kyun chadha diya?" 🤔🤨😂😋."

Allu Sirish's comment is indeed funny and fans can't stop laughing over the same. Raashi has not yet reacted to the comment, but we feel, she would also enjoy this joke.

On a professional note, Raashi Khanna was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover. Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. She will next be seen in Tamil films Aranmanai 3 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.

