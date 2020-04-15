    For Quick Alerts
      Ravi Teja To Share Screen Space With Rana Daggubati In Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

      Just the other day, we told you that Nandamuri Balakrishna won't be starring in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. While Rana Daggubati has already given his nod for the project, the makers felt that Balakrishna isn't the right fit for the movie. The superstar also wasn't too keen on doing the action-thriller and hence, the search for another male lead was on.

      Ravi Teja

      Now, if the latest grapevine is true, then Ravi Teja is apparently being considered for the Telugu version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. According to a report in Telugu360.com, the Mass Maharaja is already in talks with the makers, and if he agrees to come on board, the finances and other logistics will then be worked out. That's not all! The same report also claims that Sudheer Varma is most likely to helm the movie.

      Currently, the writers are working on the script and there may be a few changes here and there, in order to make the storyline appealing for the Tollywood audience. Haarika & Hassine Creations along with Suresh Productions will jointly bankroll the project. Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which came out in theatres this year on February 7, is also being remade in Tamil.

      Directed by Sachy, the original version starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The movie opened to rave reviews from the critics and then went on to perform well at the box office too. And now that Ayyappanum Koshiyum is getting made in Telugu and Tamil, we definitely can't keep calm. But what about you guys? Let us know in the comments section below!

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
