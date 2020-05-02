    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Renu Desai Ready To Play Mother Of Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Says Looking Forward To Her Acting Comeback

      Actress and former wife of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai has been making it to the headlines these days. Recently, there have been several speculations about her re entry in Tollywood.

      Well, in a latest interview with a leading television channel, Renu Desai revealed the same and expressed her willingness to work in the industry. She said she is looking forward to her comeback and is even ready to play mother to top actors like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. Surprisingly, the actress turned director is younger than the stars. She added that she has no qualms in playing their mother, as far as her role has an importance in the movie. Well, we will have to wait and watch if filmmakers rope her in to essay the mother of any big star in the near future or not.

      On a related note, the actress stepped into Tollywood with the film Badri, alongside Pawan Kalyan and Amisha Patel. Recently, on the 20th anniversary of the romantic-drama, Renu took to her social media handle to share some unseen photos from the film. Well, the post received mixed response from the netizens, with some pouring love, while the others lashing out at her. Apparently, the pictures were of Pawan Kalyan and the actress at different locations of the shoot. Responding to the hate comments, she wrote, "Badri is special to me as it was my debut movie and it's been 20 years which is why it is more special to me. Why so much hatred towards others? The world is facing a crisis for now because of the virus and it is better to stay positive and healthy during this time. Also, anger is not good for the heath."

      Renu Desai who has moved to Pune, turned producer with 2013 Marathi movie Mangalashtak and director venture with the 2014 film Ishq Wala Love (Marathi), which she also produced.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
