Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Unseen Picture From The Taj Mahal Palace Takes Internet By Storm

A few days ago, actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday along with his family and friends and thanked his loved ones for their love, support and care. Not just that, he Ishaqzaade actor had especially thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora for standing by his side. While Arjun's birthday celebration is over, a picture of him is going viral on the internet for all the lovey-dovey reasons.

The picture is shared by the Instagram page of The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, wherein Arjun and Malaika are seen striking a pose for the camera. While sharing the picture, the Instagram page of the luxurious hotel wrote, "Corridors that tell a story! An absolute pleasure to have had @malaikaaroraofficial and @arjunkapoor stay with us to celebrate a special day!"

We wonder if the picture is from Arjun's birthday celebration. Well, our guess is as good as yours, but we must say that the duo looks so good together in the picture.

Ever since Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official, they have received both love and flak. While many of their fans loved their decision to go official about their relationship, others criticised them over their age gap, to which Malaika had reacted strongly and slammed the naysayers.

While speaking to a leading daily, Malaika had said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."