SSMB 27: Muhurtham Of Mahesh Babu’s Film To Be Held On His Father’s Birthday

Since Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, his movies create mass hysteria and excitement like no other. Ever since Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres in January this year, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the superstar to announce his next project. And now that Mahesh is teaming up with filmmaker Parasuram, everyone is eager to know the details about their collaboration.

Well, worry not, because we have got all the information regarding Mahesh Babu's next outing. Yes, you heard that right. Parasuram is already ready with the script and we hear it's a family entertainer, which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. As for the leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna is being considered for the project, which is yet to be titled.

The background music will be scored by Gopi Sunder and the muhurtham shot will take place on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday which falls on May 31. That's not all! Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for the film from July onwards. By then, it's pretty much likely that the Corona crisis will subside.

According to a report in 123telugu.com, the Maharshi actor has also decided to wrap up the film quickly without taking too many breaks in-between the shooting schedules. Since it's a family entertainer, the superstar won't need much time to finish the movie. Hence, Parasuram is now just waiting for the lockdown to get over so that he can start working on his next directorial outing and be ready with it in no time. Well, if that's the case, then it's obviously good news for all Mahesh Babu fans, including us!

