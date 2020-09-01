Sundeep Kishan Is Back On The Sets Of A1 Express; Thanks His ‘Mental Team’

Actor Sundeep Kishan is back on the sets of his next A1 Express today (September 1). The actor is resuming shoot after five-months and is quite excited to be back at work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Sundeep Kishan shared his excitement on Twitter by posting a couple of joyful pictures, a day before resuming shoot. The Run actor wrote, "#A1Express All Set to Be Back on Set tomorrow... Thank my Mental team for Being as Mental as me to Go ahead & shoot now Blessed to have such a dedicated team #Excited #Anxious #Kicked @AAArtsofficial @PeopleMediaFcy @TalkiesV."

In the above photos, one can see, Sundeep Kishan flaunting his six-pack abs and well-ripped muscles with a wink. In another photo, the actor looked handsome in white sando. He can be seen sporting long hair look for his next A1 Express. Apart from the photos, Sundeep Kishan's tweet is also hilarious.

Sundeep called his A1 Express team 'Mental', and thanked them for being as mental as him to go ahead and shoot amid the pandemic. We must say that Sundeep Kishan and his A1 Express team is quite dedicated towards work and is focusing on completing the remaining portions of the shoot as soon as possible. The shooting will be done in a 15-day schedule taking all the precautions.

Talking about A1 Express, the Sundeep Kishan-starrer is a hockey-based sports entertainer which also features Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead. The actress has also learned hockey for her role. Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, A1 Express also stars Murli Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhijeeth Poondla and others in key roles.

Apart from acting, Sundeep Kishan is also producing the film along with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and Daya Pannen.