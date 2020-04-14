Urvashi Rautela To Share Screen Space With Allu Arjun For An Item Song In Pushpa?

The Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her Tollywood debut with an item song, reportedly. If the rumours are to be believed, the actress is said to be considered for a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Known for her vigorous dance steps, the song is sure to woo the audience. If true, the song will be shot once the nationwide lockdown, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, gets lifted.

The former two-time Miss Universe India lately garnered 25 million fans on her Instagram account. Also, her song Kangna Vilayati, which was released recently, garnered tremendous response from the audience and received almost 4 lakh views in three hours. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and others. Her next project is with Ajay Lohan for Virgin Bhanupriya, where she will essay the lead role.

Talking about Pushpa, the first look of the movie was released on the Stylish Star's birthday. Allu Arjun, in a rugged rough and tough look, seemed very different, unlike the characters he usually essays. The poster was unveiled in 5 different languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is set in the backdrop of the Seshachalam forest range where full-fledged sandalwood smuggling happens. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

