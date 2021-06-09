Akhanda Poster Out! Nandamuri Balakrishna Gives Special Treat To Fans Ahead Of His 61st Birthday

Veteran Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is turning 61 tomorrow (June 10, 2021). The actor has already told his fans to keep his birthday celebrations indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actor has recently given a special birthday treat to his fans by releasing a brand new special poster of his upcoming film Akhanda.

The production house Dwaraka Creations took to Twitter and released the special poster of Akhanda ahead of NBK's 61st birthday. They wrote, "Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you."

In the above poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna is looking dashing and fierce. Interestingly, Balakrishna will be seen playing a dual role in Akhanda. We must say that the poster is indeed a perfect birthday treat from the actor for his fans.

Talking about Akhanda, the film is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. Notably, this film marks the third collaboration of Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna after super hit films like Simha and Legend. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in pivotal roles. Notably, the film has music composed by S Thaman.