Akhanda Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Should Read Before Watching The Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest release Akhanda is all over the internet. The film helmed by Boyapati Srinu hit the cinemas on Thursday (December 2). Despite being a non-holiday release, the film opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres. With its stupendous performance in the Telugu region, the action flick is said to have outperformed Balayya's previous releases.

Akhanda has received favourable reviews with most critics praising the film's concept, storyline and the senior actor's screen presence. The film's climax has garnered a fair deal of attention. Notably, the word of mouth is positive, which might now help the film pull audiences to the theatres, especially during the first weekend. The film is unlikely to face big competition in the Telugu region as the only film releasing in the same week as Akhanda is Satya Dev-Nithya Menen-starrer Skylab. Well, the Balayya starrer has also received a good response from the audiences, and it remains to be seen if it continues its magic for a long period.

The film marks Boyapati Srinu's third outing with Balakrishna. The duo had earlier collaborated for films like Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). With story written by Boyapati, Akhanda has dialogues penned by M Ratnam. Featuring Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, the entertainer also has Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan, Prabhakar and Yennengee in important roles.

S Thaman, the music director who is super busy composing songs for biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak, has tuned music for Akhanda as well. The other off-camera members of the film include cinematographer C Ram Prasad and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Next, the 61-year-old actor will be seen in director Gopichand Malineni's film tentatively titled #NBK107. He is also hosting the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK.