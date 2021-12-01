Akhanda First Review Out: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up!

Just hours to go, and the eagerly waiting fans will be able to witness Nandamuri Balakrishna's most awaited film Akhanda. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film has garnered immense attention much before its big release, and it is all thanks to the censor report. As per the report, the film is high on entertainment and will surely garner the hearts of the cine-goers.

Balayya's performance in the entertainer has also been getting immense applause with many calling his role intense and full of spirit. Well, the report has now taken the internet by storm and fans can't stop gushing over their idol and his latest film. Well, Balakrishna must be happy with all the compliments coming his way much before the release. Now, let's just hope that he makes an impressive attempt with his latest offering. With dialogues written by M Ratnam, Akhanda marks Balakrishna's first film to release post the pandemic. He was previously seen in KS Ravikumar's Ruler.

Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda features an ensemble cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Avinash, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar.

Akhanda's technical crew includes cinematographer C Ram Prasad, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and music composer S Thaman. So far, the film's 3 songs have been released including 'Adigaa Adigaa', 'Akhanda Title Song' and 'Jai Balayya'.

The Balakrishna-starrer's title and trailer were dropped on April 13 and November 14 respectively.