Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Says ‘I Refuse To Quit’

Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini, who was previously seen in the 2018 film Pantham, recently took her social media handles to share that she has been diagnosed with a grade III invasive carcinoma (breast cancer). The actress opened up that she refuses to quit and will push herself forward with more courage and love. She wrote, "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward."

Along with the tweet, she issued a statement to explain her courageous fight with the diagnosis and how she lost her mother to the dreadful disease. "On a regular morning 4 months ago. I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared. Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grand III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer)", her statement read.

No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward. pic.twitter.com/GprpRWtksC — Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) December 20, 2021

The actress further revealed that she has already undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy with seven more remaining. She added, "After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the Operation Theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining. The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast cancer and a 45% chance of ovarian cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of chemotherapy with 7 more to go."

Nandini went on to say that she will not let the disease define her life and promised that she will get back to films better and stronger. "I will tell my story so that I can help, educate and inspire others. And I will consciously celebrate life and all it has to offer", she said.

Hamsa Nandini concluded the statement by thanking her fans, friends and family for their immense support and love.