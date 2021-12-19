Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: VJ Sunny Wins The Trophy!

VJ Sunny has emerged as the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The Kalyana Vaibhogam actor raised the coveted trophy along with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, a bike and a 300 square yards plot worth Rs 25 lakh.

It's indeed a massive win for the journalist-turned-actor as he has reportedly garnered the highest margin of votes ever in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Earlier, host Nagarjuna Akkineni had revealed that a total of 13 crore votes were recorded in the final week.

YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth was declared the first runner up of the show. On the other hand, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth ended up as the second, third and fourth runner up respectively.

Known as the entertainer of the season, his supportive approach towards the other contestants, equation with Maanas and Kajal, and brilliant gameplay was widely acclaimed. Sunny's one-liners too had garnered a great of attention from the mini-screen audiences. His aggressiveness during tasks and a few slips of the tongue moments earned him flak on social media, where he enjoys a massive fan following too. The winner's heated arguments with contestants Priya, Siri, Shanmukh and Sarayu had also turned many heads.