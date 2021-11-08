Kartikeya Gummakonda Announces His Wedding Date!

RX100 Fame Kartikeya Gummakonda will be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy on November 21. The actor shared the big news on the stage of Raja Vikramarka's pre-release event. The star also introduced his fiancée and even went on his knees to propose to her for marriage in a cinematic style, which garnered applause from the audience.

Introducing the love of his life Karthikeya said, "This is Lohitha. She has been my friend, crush, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, friend again, best friend and fiancée and is now going to become my life partner."

On the stage, the actor also promised Lohitha that he would make her proud with his work as he said, " On that day I said that I'll become an actor and ask your father if I can marry you once I am a hero. I have fulfilled my promise. Today, I promise you that I will make you proud with my work."

On the work front, Kartikeya's Raja Vikramarkha will have its release on the big screens on November 12. Directed by debutant Sri Saripalli, the movie is produced by 88 Ramareddy & presented by T. Adi Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers. Actress Tanya Ravichandran will feature as the female lead in the actioner.