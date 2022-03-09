Valimai Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ajith's Actioner Is A Winner!

If there's one film that's making headlines ever since its release, it definitely is Valimai starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The H Vinoth directorial has been making quite a buzz on social media. With respect to its box office collection, the action has been shattering records almost every day. With its worldwide and domestic (Tamil Nadu) box office collection, the film has already entered Rs 200 Crore and Rs 150 Crore clubs respectively. The film even overshadowed biggies like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which were released in theatres around the same time.

Valimai has now completed two weeks of its release. Until now, the film was seen picking up pace during the weekend and slowing down on weekdays. As for the Tamil Nadu collection, the film has been doing incredibly well so far. The film started off on a high note on February 24 collecting Rs 36.17 Crore on its opening day. In week 1, the film raked in a total of Rs 133.47 Crore. In the second week, the collection witnessed a decline as it bagged Rs 3.42 Crore, Rs 3.60 Crore, Rs 4.15 Crore, Rs 5.03 Crore, Rs 0.81 Crore and Rs 0.65 Crore on days 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 respectively. Well, on day 14, the film collected close to Rs 0.40 Crore, making the total collection of Valimai in Tamil Nadu Rs 152 Crore (approx).

Take a look at Valimai Day Wise Collection (Tamil Nadu Breakdown)

Day 1: Rs 36.17 Crore

Day 2: Rs 24.62 Crore

Day 3: Rs 20.46 Crore

Day 4: Rs 27.83 Crore

Day 5: Rs 8.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 10.90 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5.04 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.42 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.60 Crore

Day 10: Rs 4.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.03 Crore

Day 12: Rs 0.81 Crore

Day 13: Rs 0.65 Crore

Day 14: Rs 0.40 Crore

Total: Rs 152 Crore (Approx)

Let us tell you that Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is releasing on March 10, and if it appeals to the Tamil audiences, Valimai might gradually fade out from the scene.

H Vinoth has directed the film under Boney Kapoor's production banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.