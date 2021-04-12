Khiladi Teaser Out: Ravi Teja- Arjun Sarja’s Film Promises An Edge Of The Seat Thriller

Here comes one of the highly anticipated updates. After the tremendous success of his recent release Krack, Ravi Teja is back in action with another thriller titled Khiladi. The teaser of the film has been dropped by the makers today (April 12, 2021) ahead of Ugadi (Telugu New Year).

The 1-minute-9-second video shows Ravi Teja playing a Grey shaded character. His killer avatar, action sequences along with his one-liner at the end of the teaser- 'If you play smart without stupid questions, you are unstoppable', are quite gripping and intriguing at the same time. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that the actor will be playing a dual role in the film.

Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film also features Action King Arjun Sarja, who will be locking horns with the lead actor in the film. The interesting teaser also shows actors including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who are playing pivotal roles in Khiladi. Well, as the awe-inspiring teaser goes viral, fans and followers of Ravi Teja are trending the hashtag #KhiladiTeaser on Twitter to celebrate the big day.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller is jointly bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and camera cranked by GK Vishnu, Khiladi is slated to release on May 28, 2021.

