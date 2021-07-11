Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Sarath Mandava, Sudhakar Cherukuri Film’s Pre-Look Is Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is in the initial stages of productions. The shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad and Ravi Teja too is taking part in it.

The makers had released a poster on the day of starting the shoot and it generated immense inquisitiveness on the project. Today, they have released a pre-look poster to announce first look of RT68 will be launched tomorrow at 10:08 AM.

The pre-look poster looks interesting. Ravi Teja can be seen writing something in a book with two hands that do not look similar. This somehow indicates two shades of Ravi Teja's character.

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja plays a never-seen-before role in the movie. Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja in the film that has popular names in the cast and technical crew associated with it. Music for the yet to be titled flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.