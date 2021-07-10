Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Arjun Sarja, But THIS Tamil Actor Might Lock Horns With Mahesh Babu!

A lot is being speculated about Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though only a few cast and crew members have been announced by makers so far, fans are eager to see who plays the antagonist in the film.

Lately, rumours have been rife that Sandalwood actor Arjun Sarja might lock horns with Mahesh Babu in the Parasuram directorial, however, looks like things are going other way around, as we hear Tamil actor Samuthirakani has been approached for the role. It is to be noted that the actor has previously appeared in Ravi Teja's Krack, and his intense performance was highly lauded by the audience.

Though there is no official confirmation about his inclusion or Arjun Sarja's replacement in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a few media reports also suggest that the two actors have been roped in for the film and an announcement about the same will be made soon.

Currently, Samuthirakani has a slew of projects in his kitty including Thalaivi, MGR Magan, Vellai Yaanai, Indian 2, Andhagan and Don. The versatile actor is also a part of Rajmaouli's epic drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. He will also be seen in Aakashavaani and Malayalam film 2 Days.

On the other hand, Arjun Sarja is busy shooting Khiladi alongside Ravi Teja. He also has Malayalam films Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Virunnu along with Tamil projects Friendship and Methavi.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film also featuring Keerthy Suresh will be reportedly based on the subject of corruption. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film is slated to release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.