To Heighten The Anticipation Of The Fans, RRR To Release Its Making Video On 15 July!

India's most anticipated and one of the biggest upcoming films, RRR to release its making video on the 15th of July as per the latest announcement. The biggest multi-starrer had almost neared completion as per a recent update and now fans will finally get a glimpse into their world.

PEN Movies and the RRR team shared a picture that read, "ROAR OF RRR Making video on July 15th, 11 am" on a large black screen along with the film's logo.

Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger lives of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The fans will finally get a glimpse into the WORLD of RRR, from the sets to the outfits and looks of the cast hence, revealing a lot about the film and what fans can expect from one of India's biggest upcoming films, which is sure to only heighten their anticipation.

RRR's Poster Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Turns Out To Be A Huge Hit; Celebs Share Their Own Versions

RRR boasts of one of the best casts as the multi-starrer features, Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series. Produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner, the film has been produced on a massive budget of 450 crores.

RRR: Here’s How Much Alia Bhatt Is Charging For Rajamouli’s Period Drama!

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. The film is all set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada among many other languages.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 13th October 2021 subject to COVID circumstances.