Naga Shaurya's Farmhouse Raided; Celebs Arrested For Gambling

The Telangana police have raided a farmhouse that belongs to popular actor Naga Shaurya, on October 31, Sunday. As per the latest reports, the police team raided the farmhouse following a tip-off from an unknown person. The latest reports suggest that 25 persons, including a few popular celebrities, have been arrested from Naga Shaurya's farmhouse for gambling.

If the reports are to be believed, the raid was held at Naga Shaurya's farmhouse during a birthday party. The police team has reportedly recovered around Rs. 6.7 Lakh, 33 mobile phones, 3 cars, and 2 casinos from the farmhouse. A person named Suman Chaudhary is the prime accused in the case.

As per the reports, Naga Shaurya was not present in the farmhouse when the raid was held. However, the police team might investigate Suman's connection with the Varudu Kaavalenu actor. The rumourmills suggest that Naga Shaurya's uncle Bujji has been arrested in the case. But there is no official confirmation on the same, so far.