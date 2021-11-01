Naga Shaurya's Farmhouse Raided; Celebs Arrested For Gambling

The
Telangana
police
have
raided
a
farmhouse
that
belongs
to
popular
actor
Naga
Shaurya,
on
October
31,
Sunday.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
the
police
team
raided
the
farmhouse
following
a
tip-off
from
an
unknown
person.
The
latest
reports
suggest
that
25
persons,
including
a
few
popular
celebrities,
have
been
arrested
from
Naga
Shaurya's
farmhouse
for
gambling.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
raid
was
held
at
Naga
Shaurya's
farmhouse
during
a
birthday
party.
The
police
team
has
reportedly
recovered
around
Rs.
6.7
Lakh,
33
mobile
phones,
3
cars,
and
2
casinos
from
the
farmhouse.
A
person
named
Suman
Chaudhary
is
the
prime
accused
in
the
case.
As
per
the
reports,
Naga
Shaurya
was
not
present
in
the
farmhouse
when
the
raid
was
held.
However,
the
police
team
might
investigate
Suman's
connection
with
the
Varudu
Kaavalenu
actor.
The
rumourmills
suggest
that
Naga
Shaurya's
uncle
Bujji
has
been
arrested
in
the
case.
But
there
is
no
official
confirmation
on
the
same,
so
far.