Jathi Ratnalu Day 7 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Continues Its Successful Run

Screenwriter turned actor Naveen Polishetty's highly talked about film Jathi Ratnalu was released on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri. As expected, the comedy-drama which tells the story of three youngsters who are on a quest to find happiness after being released from prison, clicked with the audience. Since its release, the film has been getting a thunderous response from audiences and critics alike.

Talking about the film's business, the film opened to positive reviews and collected an impressive Rs 3.94 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Though Jathi Ratnalu witnessed a drop on its second day when it acquired Rs 2.97 crore, the film managed to make a comeback by collecting Rs 4.28 on day 3.

On Sunday, i.e. 4th day of its theatrical run, the film racked a whopping Rs 5.33 crore which is a decent figure as per Tollywood standards. On days 5 and 6, the Naveen Polishetty-starrer collected Rs 2.74 crore and Rs 2.05 crore respectively from the Telugu region. Completing a week of its theatrical journey, the film managed to collect Rs 2 crore on Day 7, which sums up the overall collection to Rs 23.31 crore.

Let us tell you that the film attained a fair deal of attention when Jathi Ratnalu's trailer was launched by Rebel Star Prabhas and the pre-release event was graced by Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda. The film also garnered love from the superstars of Tollywood including Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Penned and helmed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema, Jathi Ratnalu features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh and Brahmaji. Notably, the film has music scored by Arjun Reddy fame Radhan, while camera cranked by Siddam Manohar.

