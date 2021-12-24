Pushpa Week 1 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Allu Arjun Starrer Has Earned So Far!

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna had a decent run at the box office over the weekend. However, the rural entertainer witnessed a drop in its collection from the first Monday. After completing a week of its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 68.85 crore (approx share). The Allu Arjun-starrer has reportedly grossed Rs 101.30 crore from the Telugu region. On the other hand, the day 7 collection of the film reportedly amounts to Rs 3 crore.

On its opening day, the film collected Rs 24.9 crore, while on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), Pushpa acquired Rs 13.70 crore and 14.38 crore respectively. The Allu Arjun-starrer accumulated Rs 6.92 crore, Rs 3.87 crore and Rs 2.08 crore from the Telugu region on days 4, 5 and 6.

Director by Sukumar, the film had received a hugely positive response. With Shyam Singha Roy's release on Friday (December 24), it is to be seen if Pushpa dominates the Nani-starrer or gets sidelined in cinema halls.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play the female lead and main antagonist respectively. Notably, the rural drama marks Fahadh's debut film in Telugu. Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandara, Shatru, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Sritej, Mime Gopi, Brahmaji and Malavika Wales are the supporting cast, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears in item number number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and scores for the entertainer.

Talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming project, he will now be seen in Venu Sriram's Icon and Koratala Siva's #AA21. He is also a part of Pushpa's second instalment.