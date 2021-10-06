Samantha-Naga Chaitanya To Nagarjuna-Lakshmi; Is The Akkineni Family Jinxed In Relationships, Fans Wonder

Fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms with Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's recent divorce announcement. On October 2, the duo shared a joint statement through their respective social media handles to announce that they are parting ways as husband and wife.

Samantha's statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Though speculations about their divorce were rife right since Samantha dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from all her social media accounts (Instagram and Twitter), fans were hoping for a piece of positive news from the duo, given that October 7 marked their 4th wedding anniversary.

Expressing support over their decision, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni (Naga Chaitanya's father) too issued a statement. He wrote, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Divorce: Jaanu Actress' Father Says His Mind Went Totally Blank

Siddharth's Tweet Post Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Divorce Announcement Goes Viral, Says Cheaters Never Prosper

Well, soon after Nagarjuna's tweet went viral, many started discussing the Akkineni family's failed relationships on social media.

For those who are unaware, the Tollywood King was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati, who happens to be actor Venkatesh Daggubati's sister and producer Dr D Ramanaidu's daughter. After tying the knot in 1984, the duo parted ways in 1990. Their son Naga Chaitanya was only two-year-old when they divorced.

After two years, Nagarjuna married the then popular actress and his co-star Amala Mukherjee. The couple has a son, actor Akhil Akkineni.

Mr Majnu star Akhil left many flabbergasted when he called off his wedding with fashion designer Shriya Bhupal Reddy, the granddaughter of business tycoon GV Krishna Reddy. The duo got engaged in 2016. Shriya is now happily married to Anindith Reddy, who is an entrepreneur and a racing champion.

Sumanth Yarlagadda (Nagarjuna's Nephew) got married to former actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004. The couple called it quits after two years. Keerthi later remarried, however, Sumanth is still single.

Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that it was splitsville for Supriya Yarlagadda (Sumanth's sister) and Charan Reddy too.