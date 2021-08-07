    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SR Kalyana Mandapam Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kiran Abbavaram’s Film Kickstarts On A Positive Note!

      By
      |

      SR Kalyana Mandapam starring Kiran Abbavaram finally hit the theatres on Friday (August 6). Directed by Sridhar Gade, the film has not only garnered favourable reviews from the audience but has also kept the cash registers ringing at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

      Kalyana Mandapam

      According to reports, on its opening day, SR Kalyana Mandapam acquired an impressive share of Rs 12.5 lakh with its theatrical run in Uttarandhra (UA). In Nizam, the film has accumulated a gross collection of Rs 98 lakh and nett amount of Rs 85 lakh. Despite having a contest with Hasvanth Vanga's Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu, the Kiran Abbavaram-starrer stood out mainly because of its storyline and the amusing performances of the actors.

      SR Kalyana Mandapam Day 1 Box Office Collection

      Nizam Gross: Rs 98 lakh
      Nizam Nett: Rs 85 lakh
      Ceeded Gross: Rs 41 lakh
      UA Share: Rs 12.5 lakh

      The promotional stunts of the team especially the leading man Kiran Abbavaram had attracted the huge attention of many, which might be one of the reasons that pulled the crowd to the theatres. Incidentally, the film's story is also penned by the actor.

      SR Kalyana Mandapam Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say!SR Kalyana Mandapam Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say!

      SR Kalyana Mandapam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free DownloadSR Kalyana Mandapam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Talking about the film's cast and crew, actress Priyanka Jawalkar is playing the love interest of Kiran. SR Kalyana Mandapam's technical team includes music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj, editor Sridhar Gade and cinematographer Viswas Daniel. Starring character actors including Sai Kumar, Anil Geela, Tulasi, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Arun Bharat and Rajsekhar Aningi, the film is backed by Pramod and Raju under the production banner Elite Entertainments. The film's trailer was released on July 28.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X