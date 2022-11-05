Bhediya Makers Pull In Big Distributors For Tamil & Telugu Dubbed Versions; Deets Inside

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy film Bhediya is just a few weeks away from its theatrical release. The film's trailer has created a good amount of buzz among audiences while the actors are busy promoting their films. During the Bhediya trailer launch, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios announced that the film will open in Tamil and Telugu as well.

And now we have another new update related to Bhediya. As per sources, major players from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are now associated with Bhediya. "Bhediya will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, which is one of the leading distributors in the state. The Tamil version on the other hand will be released by Suriya's 2D Entertainment," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film.

Film producer Allu Aravind and actor Suriya are said to be quite impressed with Bhediya's concept and visuals. The source further added, "The genre has a wide audience down south and both the distribution partner feel that Bhediya has the potential to do well at the box office in the Southern belt too. They will be giving the film a deserving release in the dubbed version and also ensure awareness around the same." For those unaware, Allu Aravind is the father of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

It is learnt that Varun, Kriti, and the Bhediya team will be visiting southern states for the promotions. "Varun, Kriti, Dinesh, and Amar are all excited to take their labour of love to the Pan India audience. The team will be taking additional efforts to inform the audience about the release of the film in multiple languages, which includes a tour down south for pre-release events," the source told the publication.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which is said to lead the story of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, the producer is also planning a vampire comedy with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha.

Bhediya is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.