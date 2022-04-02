Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Tejaswi Madivada To Get Evicted This Week

Tejaswi Madivada has become the latest contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Non-Stop. According to reports, she received lesser voters than any of the nominated contestants. Apart from Tejaswi, 6 others were nominated this week including Bindu Madhavi, Shiva, Ariyana Glory, Anil Rathod, Mitraaw Sharma and Sravanthi Chokarapu. Reportedly, Bindu Madhavi has received the highest number of votes this week followed by Shiva, Ariyana and Anil. Though reports were rife that Sravanthi might walk past the exit door this week, early claims of BB analysts suggested otherwise. Notably, Mitraaw has also received lesser votes this week.

Well, fans and followers of Tejaswi are highly disappointed with her exit and are now trending the hashtag #Tejaswi to express their dismay and question Sravanthi and Mitaaw's existence in the show. The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actress was undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of the season as she was time and again seen expressing herself and calling a spade a spade in most cases. Her game strategies and stints were also impressive, however, the reason behind the fewer vote counts is not known, and has indeed come as a surprise to many. If her camaraderie with Ashu Reddy and Akhil Sarthak was highly praised by the audiences, her verbal brawl with Ariyana and Nataraj had turned many heads. The dance trainer-turned-actor rose to fame with her stints in the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Tejaswi's eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni in the Sunday episode of the show. Though the OTT edition of Bigg Boss Telugu started off on a slow note, it picked up pace within a week, thanks to the altercations between contestants that gave out major dramas.

On a related note, the Bigg Boss house now has 13 contestants inside.