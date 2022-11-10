Mahesh Babu's New Beefy Look From The Gym Steals Hearts; See Viral Pic

Mahesh babu has been several times declared as one of the hottest stars from the South Industry. He has a huge female fan following, and even at 47, his on-screen charm and fit physique can make any young actor run for their money. The actor is known for maintaining a strict lifestyle and never failing to burn some calories in the gym.

The star recently returned back from his vacations and before the schedule of his upcoming movie #SSMB28 film, the actor made a point to visit the gym. The film is headlined by Trivikram Srinivas. The superstar's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him working out in the gym, which is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

The actor in the photo is seen doing lunges with dumbbells while his fitness trainer Minash Gabriel guides him and flaunts his biceps to inspire the slackers. Mahesh Babu looked supercharged; however, it is not just his drool-worthy physique that caught everyone's attention, but his new messy long hairstyle and a beard that have stolen his fans' hearts.

The photo that was shared last night has been trending since then on social media. The Pokiri actor, before hitting the gym, was on an extended holiday with his family in London. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, had also shared some glimpses of their mini vacation from London on Instagram. See here

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon begin with the second schedule of his untitled film by the end of November or early next month. The film is being produced on a grand scale under the banner of Happening Production House. This marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after a gap of 12 years. The duo has delivered two superhits before: Athadu and Khaleja.

The actor had called off the movie's shooting after his mother's, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, death.

Actress Pooja Hedge has been roped in as Mahesh Babu's heroine, and she will also be joining the sets. "The makers will shoot crucial scenes on Mahesh and Pooja in a specially erected set," according to reports. Pooja and Mahesh Babu have previously worked together in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu's next project will be RRR director SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled drama, while Pooja Hedge is the busiest actress in the industry. She had three releases this year - Acharya, Beast, and Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, Pooja has some interesting projects coming up in Bollywood, including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan with Salman Khan.