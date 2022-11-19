Mahesh Babu To Host A Memorial Event For Father Krishna At Burripalem, Andhra Pradesh Very Soon?

Superstar Krishna, who succumbed to a severe cardiac arrest on November 15, was cremated with State honors the following day. The who's who of the Telugu Film Industry and the Chief Ministers of both Telugu states have turned up at the Nanakramguda residence of Krishna to pay their final tributes.

The Ghattamaneni family, whose backbone and main root was Krishna, came together to take part in the final rites of their father, grandfather with utmost respect. A third day prayer was held recently at a star hotel where the friends and family of Mahesh Babu arrived to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family.

We couldn't refrain from mentioning that Mahesh Babu is in one of the most challenging phases of his life. He lost his only brother Ramesh Babu in January this year and his mother, Indira Devi in September. Within a month, Mahesh also lost his father, the person he admires the most. The distraught family of Krishna was condoled by political personalities as well. He had a befitting send off.

According to the latest buzz, Mahesh is said to have been planning to organize a memorial service in honor of his father Krishna at Burripalem village, where he was loved and dearly appreciated. Very soon, we might hear about more details on the same.

Krishna hails from Burripalem village near Tenali, in Guntur district. He has done so much good work for the village during his lifetime. Recently, Mahesh Babu adopted the village and assured developmental plans. His wife Namrata personally looks into the welfare activities that are being taken up for the villagers.

Mahesh Babu is also said to have visited his mother's own house in a village to revel in her childhood memories. Krishna and Indira Devi are related to each other and got married even before Krishna ventured into films. After getting success as a film hero, Krishna fell in love with his co-star Vijaya Nirmala on the sets of Bapu's Sakshi. They soon got married. However, Krishna continued to live with Indira Devi and had children with her post his marriage to Vijaya Nirmala. The trio are said to have lived a cordial life and shared a good bond. Vijaya Nirmala died in the year 2019 and from then Krishna has refrained himself from public and film events.