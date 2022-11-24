Akkineni Nagarjuna To Star In The Telugu Remake Of Porinju Mariam Jose?

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was last seen in Praveen Sattaru's The Ghost, is currently on a break and is said to be enjoying a holiday in between his shootings for the Star Maa's reality show Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. The film although trending on Netflix after release on the OTT, couldn't make it big at the box office back during the Dasara vacation when it was released. The senior actor is reportedly listening to scripts and is in no hurry to begin his next.

However, according to the grapevine, we hear that Nagarjuna might be next seen in the Telugu remake of a Malayalam film titled Porinju Mariam Jose. The movie was one of the most successful films in Malayalam to finish 100 days in theatres when it was released back in 2019.

Porinju Mariam Jose is a period-action thriller directed by Joshiy and written by Abhilash N Chandran. The movie was produced by Joju George, who acted in the film. It was based on real-life events that occurred in the 1980s-1990s in Thrissur.

If the rumours are to be believed, Nagarjuna is said to have given his nod to star in the remake of this film, directed by a notable writer Prasanna Kumar, who makes his debut. The actor, however, has made nothing official so far. If everything goes as per plan, Srinivasaa Chitturi, who bankrolled films like U-Turn, The Warrior, and

Seetimaar will be funding this project.

It is also believed that Nagarjuna had talks with director Mohan Raja, who recently helmed GodFather with Chiranjeevi, for his 100th film. Nagarjuna is making sure to make his 100th film a special one and his two actor sons-Akhil and Naga Chaitanya most likely might be part of the film. An official announcement of the same is awaited.