Pawan Kalyan's Next, Hari Hara Veera Mallu With Krish Gets Flooded With Offers From Distributors!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently in the filming stage. The movie, written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was set in the backdrop of the 17th century and is based on the life of Veera Mallu. The movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri among others in key roles.

Earlier, there were rumours that creative differences have popped up between the actor and the director leading the project towards rework. However, there was no official confirmation of the same. Now, Tollywood is abuzz with the news of the film being offered fancy payments for securing its theatrical rights.

The story is about Veera Mallu, an outlaw, who is assigned to steal the legendary Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals. While Pawan is playing the titular role, Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen in the role of Panchami, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, and Arjun Rampal as Aurangzeb. Pujita Ponnada will be seen doing a special dance number in the film.

For an action-adventure film, stunts play an important role. For the same reason, director Krish, who has well-known films in his filmography, has hired Shyam Kaushal, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's father, as the action choreographer of the film. The film's soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani. The film's dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra and VS Gnana Sekhar is on board as the cinematographer. KL Praveen will work on editing the film, which is bankrolled by A Dayakar Rao and AM Ratnam under the Mega Surya Production banner. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 30, 2023. The film is estimated to be made on a budget of about Rs 200 Crore.