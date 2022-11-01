Post Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis Diagnosis, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya To Visit The Actress?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the social media by a storm recently after she opened up on her myositis diagnosis. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she is struggling to come to terms with her vulnerability. "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," she added. Samantha also added that this phase shall pass. Soon several celebs were seen sending love to Samantha for her speedy recovery. And now, as per the recent update, Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is expected to visit her soon.

According to media reports, Naga Chaitanya is expected to be accompanied by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. As per a report in India Herald, Nagarjuna has maintained a close bond with Samantha despite her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and has been quite outspoken about it. Given their bond, Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to meet her personally post her diagnosis. Although there are speculations about Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's visit to Samantha, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's half brother Akhil Akkineni had also sent love and strength to Samantha post her diagnosis.

This isn't all. Chiranjeevi had also penned a heartfelt note for Samantha on social media. " From time to time, challenges do vome in our lives, perhaps to allow us discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you". Talking about the work front, Samantha will be seen in Hari-Harish's directorial Yashoda. The science fiction action thriller also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma. Yashoda is slated to hit the screens on November 11 and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.