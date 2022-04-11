Prashanth Neel On His Equation With Jr NTR, Says He Has Been A Fan Of Tarak For The Last 15-20 Years

Director Prashanth Neel is super excited to present KGF: Chapter 2, his highly promising project which is a sequel to his 2018 film KGF headlined by Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. The high voltage actioner featuring Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles will be making it to the theatres on April 14. For the unversed, the celebrated director has already announced his project with Prabhas and Jr NTR titled Salaar and #NTR31 respectively.

Though he has kick-started works for Salaar, #NTR31 is yet to go on floors. Well, recently during his interaction with Pinkvilla, the helmer shared his equation with Jr NTR and even expressed his excitement about working on the project next. Asserting that he doesn't want to share the film's genre as it is too early to reveal it, Prashanth said, "I am super excited about the film. Please don't ask me about the genre of that movie because it's far off at the moment."

Sharing about his bond with Tarak, he said, "I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15-20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that's my process with all my actors. I don't prefer just taking a script to the actor and asking if it's fine. I like to create a bond with my actors, especially the leads and then work on the script. The lead is the most important person in the film because he keeps the set together. It has been a great journey with NTR, we have become close friends over the last two years. He liked the story that I have written and we are working on it right now. I am very excited."

#NTR31 is being jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.