Pushpa Hindi Version: Allu Arjun’s Film Breaks All Records, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club!

Pushpa:
The
Rise
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
Allu
Arjun
has
taken
the
character
of
Pushpa
Raj
to
another
level.
It
is
one
such
film
that
has
created
a
standard
at
the
box
office
in
terms
of
success.
And
now,
adding
yet
another
record
to
its
achievement,
the
film
has
entered
the
Rs
100
crore
club
with
its
Hindi
version.
Originally
made
in
Telugu
the
film
was
released
in
Malayalam,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Hindi
languages.
The
rural
entertainer
has
turned
out
a
blockbuster
in
all
the
languages.
It
has
gathered
popularity
from
all
over
the
world.
The
general
audience,
cricketers,
social
media
influences,
great
actors
of
the
industry
have
not
only
recognized
the
beauty
of
Pushpa
but
have
also
followed
the
trend
which
the
film
has
created
over
the
internet.
Superstar
Allu
Arjun's
style
has
been
enacted
by
famous
personalities
from
different
fields.
The
film
has
collected
nearly
Rs
350
crore
at
the
box
office
and
has
become
the
highest-grossing
Indian
film
in
the
year
gone
by
i.e.
2021.
Notably,
Pushpa
also
ranks
among
the
highest-grossing
Telugu
films
of
all
time.
The
songs
of
the
film
like,
'Srivalli',
Saami
Saami,
Eyy
Bidda
Idhi
Naa
Adda',
and
'Oo
Antava'
have
gone
all
over
the
internet
and
have
around
1
billion
views
in
total.