Ram Charan's Next With Shankar Lands In Visa Trouble; Dil Raju Incurs Loss Due To Bad Planning!

Ram Charan resumed shooting for his next, tentatively referred to as RC 15, by director N Shankar. The team are ready to shoot for a beautiful song on a massive budget, in New Zealand. However, the troubles around RC 15 are persisting, and it looks like the cast and crew are being put through severe circumstances to finish filming of the project.

While it is already known that RC 15 is the first straight Telugu film of Shankar, the maverick director has been juggling between this project's shoot and his most prestigious one with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Indian 2. Indian 2's filming was halted for a while with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead but after Kamal Haasan's Vikram saw massive success, funds poured in for the project to get back on the tracks.

However, according to the latest buzz, we hear that the makers of RC 15 have incurred an unnecessary loss of Rs 2 Crore, due to the production team's improper planning. Digging into the details, Ram Charan and actress Kiara Advani are said to have already left for New Zealand to take part in the shooting of a song which was being made on a whopping budget of Rs 15 Crore, allegedly.

The film's crew are yet to reach the location, and due to delay in transit visas from Australia, the flight tickets booked earlier have gone to waste. The crew was again accommodated on a flight at a higher ticket price. The entire scenario cost producer Dil Raju an amount of Rs 2 Crore, reportedly. We can't wait for the wonders director Shankar creates through his picturesque songs, and with a dancer like Ram Charan, the expectations from fans are high.

The film's opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with SS Rajamouli and Ranveer Singh in attendance. The movie is touted as an action thriller and will be released in the summer of 2023. RC 15 will showcase Ram Charan in a double role.