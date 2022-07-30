Ramarao On Duty Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Is A Forgettable One For Ravi Teja!

Ravi
Teja's
latest
action
film
under
the
direction
of
Sarath
Mandava,
Ramarao
On
Duty,
is
running
to
divided
talk.
The
movie's
box
office
response
was
below
average
and
fans
were
disappointed
with
the
film's
story
and
narration.
The
director,
Sarath
Mandava,
is
called
out
for
wasting
a
great
opportunity
with
a
star
like
Ravi
Teja.
The
movie
is
set
in
1995
when
B
Ramarao,
a
deputy
collector
turned
MRO
gets
posted
in
the
Chittoor
district.
After
taking
charge,
he
stumbles
upon
unsolved
mysterious
murder
cases
and
tries
to
solve
the
case
thereby
locking
horns
with
the
antagonist.
Take
a
look
at
the
worldwide
Ramarao
On
Duty
day
2
BO
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.42
Crore
share
Day
2:
Rs
2.5
Crore
share
Total:
Rs
5.92
Crore
share
Actor
Venu
Thottempudi
made
his
comeback
to
the
silver
screen
with
this
film
in
the
character
of
Circle
Inspector
Jammi
Murali.
Rajisha
Vijayan
and
Divyansha
Kaushik
are
the
two
leading
ladies
in
Ramarao
On
Duty.
Nassar,
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
John
Vijay,
and
Chaitanya
Krishna
are
other
actors
who
are
also
part
of
the
film
produced
by
Sudhakar
Cherukuri,
under
the
banner
of
Sri
Lakshmi
Venkateswara
Cinemas.
Ramarao
On
Duty
is
co-produced
by
Ravi
Teja
under
his
RT
Team
Works
banner.