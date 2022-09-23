Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Directed By Trinadha Rao To Release On October 21 For Diwali?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one of the busiest Tollywood actors with several projects lined up in his kitty. He wastes absolutely no time and is always on the set shooting for one film after the other. After his last outing Ramarao On Duty, the actor is now coming up with Dhamaka, probably for Diwali this year. The actor is desperate for a hit and is pinning all his hopes on this film.

Directed by Thrinadharao Nakkina, Dhamaka is an energetic mass action entertainer in which Ravi Teja will romance actress Sreeleela, who made her Tollywood debut with Roshan-starrer Pelli SandaD. Along with the director, Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has written the film's story. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the works of the film are happening at a fast pace. According to the latest buzz, Dhamaka is set to release on October 21. However, an official announcement is yet to be made regarding the same.

Sreeleela got to work alongside Ravi Teja in her second film in Telugu. The movie stars Chirag Jani as the antagonist. Among others, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Jayaram, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, and Tulasi are part of the cast. The majority of Dhamaka's filming happened in Hyderabad and Spain.

Dhamaka is a production venture of Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad, producers behind the most successful Karthikeya 2. The duo is bankrolling the project under their Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banner. Karthik Ghattamaneni, who worked for Karthikeya 2 is the cinematographer for Dhamaka. Prawin Pudi worked as the film's editor and Bheems Ceciroleo is composing its entire soundtrack.