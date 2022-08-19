SSMB 28 Release Date Announced; Another Pokiri For Mahesh Babu On The Cards?

The much awaited update on upcoming Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer has arrived. The film with the working title SSMB 28 is being directed by Trivikram, and Thaman will be composing the music. The project is being produced by Naga Vamsi, under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations.

This is the third time the superstar has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas, following Athadu and Khaleja. The combo is expected to recreate their magic yet another time. This is the second outing for the Mahesh and Pooja combination, following Maharshi. The project is piling up on expectations and hype already.

The 28th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu is scheduled for release on the 28th of April, 2023. Interestingly, SSMB 28 shares its release date with Pokiri.

Pokiri released in 2006 and it was produced on a budget of about Rs 10 Crore. It made almost six times its budget at the box office, and went on to become a massive blockbuster. Looking at the film's success, it was remade in Tamil, and then in Hindi, and became major hits there as well.

Summer 2023 is going to a massive celebration for the fans of the Prince. The announcement coincides with the 100th day completion for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the theatres. Mahesh Babu fans are on a high right now.