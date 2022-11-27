Superstar Mahesh Babu's Nephew Jaya Krishna Is Next In Line To Make His Tollywood Debut?

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who lost his father Ghattamaneni Krishna recently was seen coming together with his family over the past couple of weeks. He was certainly in a bad phase of his life, as he lost his mother, father, and only brother in the year 2022.

Mahesh Babu And Jayakrishna Photo Credit: Internet

The latest buzz in Tollywood is about the nephew of Mahesh Babu, Ghattamaneni Jayakrishna, son of the late Ramesh Babu, who will likely make the big Tollywood debut, soon.

Mahesh's elder brother Ramesh Babu was also an actor and had done a couple of films in the 1980s-1990s as the protagonist. However, he couldn't succeed as a hero and refrained from acting. Ramesh Babu took care of the Padmalaya studios and production house. He looked over the film productions and their studios. Although inactive on the screen, he was always involved with the industry. He has two children-a daughter and a son with his wife Mrudula.

It was only during the death of Ramesh Babu did the world get to take a look at his confident son Jayakrishna. Jayakrishna is as tall as his father and uncle Mahesh and is a well-built youngster. He is said to be pursuing an acting course in the USA and will soon be back in India after completing his education.

After his repeated public appearances during the last several weeks, people and the fans of the Ghattamaneni family are expecting him to venture into the industry. He has been featured widely along with Mahesh Babu during the ceremonial procedures for his grandfather Krishna. His pictures from the family gatherings went viral all over social media. Ever since all eyes were set on Jayakrishna.

Mahesh with Ramesh Babu family Photo Credit: Internet

Only time can tell if the youngster of the Ghattamaneni clan will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, father, and uncle.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is expected to join the sets of the SSMB 28's second schedule of filming from December 8. Director Trivikram Srinivas is making sure to stay by the actor and render moral support.