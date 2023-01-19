Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Entertainer Waltair Veerayya Achieves Break-Even In Six Days!
The movie, which also stars Massmaharaja Ravi Teja in an extended cameo achieved break-even within six days after its release. Waltair Veerayya opened to tremendous results and numbers at overseas theatres.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya
is
running
successfully
at
the
box
office
all
over
the
world.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli
was
released
on
January
13
for
the
Sankranthi
festival.
It
was
reviewed
as
an
entertaining
film
with
an
overdose
of
emotions
in
the
second
half.
Fans
of
the
actor
enjoyed
the
vintage
Chiranjeevi
on
the
silver
screen
after
a
long
time.
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie,
which
also
stars
Massmaharaja
Ravi
Teja
in
an
extended
cameo
achieved
break-even
within
six
days
after
its
release.
Waltair
Veerayya
opened
to
tremendous
results
and
numbers
at
overseas
theatres.
Although
the
openings
were
huge
for
Waltair
Veerayya,
initially
it
had
to
compete
with
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
mass
action
film
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
helmed
by
KRACK
fame
Gopichand
Malineni.
Incidentally,
this
movie
is
also
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
who
produced
Waltair
Veerayya.
Shruti
Haasan
acted
opposite
Chiranjeevi
and
Balakrishna
in
these
films.
Within
the
week,
on
the
sixth
day
of
its
release,
Waltair
Veerayya
achieved
the
break-even
point.
The
movie
makers
are
thrilled
about
the
same.
The
movie
is
now
heading
towards
a
lucrative
profit
zone
with
Rs
144
Crore
and
counting.
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Catherine
Tresa
as
the
second
female
lead
character.
Along
with
them
are
Prakash
Raj
and
Bobby
Simha
who
played
the
antagonist
roles.
Rajendra
Prasad
and
Vennela
Kishore
played
the
supporting
roles
in
the
film
which
includes
actors
like
Pradeep
Rawat,
Jhansi,
Raghu
Babu,
Sapthagiri,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
and
Srinivasa
Reddy
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Waltair
Veerayya's
technical
crew
includes
Arthur
A
Wilson
as
the
cinematographer,
Niranjan
Devaramane
as
the
editor,
and
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
as
the
music
director.
Writers
Kona
Venkat
and
K
Chakravarthy
Reddy
worked
on
the
script.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 14:38 [IST]