Nandamuri Balakrishna On A Signing Spree, Says YES To Another Film With Bimbisara Director Vassishta

Nandamuri
Balakrishna,
who
is
signing
back-to-back
films
and
is
in
the
right
phase
of
his
career,
is
in
no
mood
to
slow
down.
He
is
juggling
between
his
upcoming
films
and
the
most
successful
talk
show
for
Aha
OTT,
Unstoppable
season
2.
The
veteran
Telugu
actor
is
all
set
to
roar
at
the
box
office
with
his
latest
release
for
Sankranthi,
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
written
and
directed
by
Krack
fame
Gopichand
Malineni.
The
recently
released
trailer
of
the
film
gained
a
thumping
response
among
the
fans
and
raised
their
expectations
of
the
film.
The
movie
unit
also
held
a
grand
pre-release
event
on
January
7
at
Ongole,
where
the
entire
cast
and
crew
came
together
to
promote
and
speak
about
the
movie.
In
addition,
Balayya,
as
he
is
fondly
referred
to,
has
signed
a
film
with
none
other
than
director
Anil
Ravipudi
tentatively
titled
NBK
108.
The
film
was
officially
launched
in
Hyderabad
recently
and
the
shooting
is
progressing.
Taaxiwala
and
SR
Kalyanamandapam
fame
Priyanka
Jhawalkar
is
the
film's
female
lead.
From
what
we
hear
from
the
Tollywood
gossip
birdie,
Balakrishna
has
approved
another
project
with
director
Mallidi
Vassishta,
which
will
be
his
NBK
109
project.
Vassishta
is
a
debut
director
who
scored
massive
success
with
Bimbisara,
one
of
the
super
blockbuster
Tollywood
films
of
2022,
starring
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram,
Balakrishna's
nephew.
If
the
rumour
mills
are
anything
to
go
by,
we
might
officially
hear
about
Vassishta's
collaboration
with
Balayya,
very
soon.
However,
fans
of
the
Nandamuri
clan
are
already
excited
and
over
the
moon
as
the
news
started
spreading
wide
and
far.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
film's
female
lead,
collaborating
with
Balakrishna
for
the
first
time.
In
addition,
Malayalam
actress
Honey
Rose
is
also
part
of
the
film
in
which
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
is
playing
the
antagonist's
role.
The
film
marks
his
Telugu
debut.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi
and
was
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film
and
the
songs
were
quite
popular
on
YouTube
already.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
bankrolled
the
film
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banners.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 15:48 [IST]