Ajay Devgn Get Emotional As He Remembers Nishikant Kamat With A Throwback Pic As Drishyam 2 Hits Theatres

Ajay Devgn Shares Throwback Pic with Nishikant Kamat

As Drishyam 2 has opened to rave reviews from the audience, Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and remembered Nishikant Kamat. For the uninitiated, the late director had helmed the 2015 release Drishyam. Ajay shared a throwback with Nishikant Kamat and wrote, 'Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I'm taking a moment to remember Nishi... #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2'.

Drishyam 2 Gets A Thumbs Up From Audience

To note, Drishyam 2 has opened to impressive reviews and the audience has already declared it a hit. A Twitter user wrote, '#Drishyam2 is a well designed film and well narrated story. The plot is perfectly syncing with the part one. The great thing is the addition of #AkshayeKhanna as he really looks like an investigator and he tries to see what lies in #AjayDevgn eyes.'

Drishyam 2 Leaked Online

To note, Drishyam2 became the recent victim of piracy. The Abhishek Pathak directorial was leaked online just hours after its theatrical release. According to media reports, Drishyam 2 was available for free download on torrent sites like Tamilrockets, Telegram, etc.

Ajay Devgn On Drishyam 2 Similarities With Mohanlal Starrer

Meanwhile, there have been rumours about Drishyam 2 being similar to Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film of the same name. However, Ajay stated that both films are different. Talking to Hindustan Times, Ajay said, 'There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you'.