Film Critic And Writer Jaiprakash Chouksey Passes Away At 82

Film
critic,
writer
Jaiprakash
Chouksey
died
after
suffering
a
cardiac
arrest
at
his
home
in
Madhya
Pradesh's
Indore
city
on
Wednesday,
family
sources
said.
Chouksey,
82,
had
been
suffering
from
lung
cancer
for
the
last
seven
years
and
his
condition
had
deteriorated
over
the
last
three
months,
the
film
writer's
son
Raju
Chouksey
said.
Chouksey
has
penned
scripts
and
dialogues
for
several
films
including
'Shayad'
(1979),
'Qatl'
(1986)
and
'Bodyguard'
(2011),
and
was
also
involved
in
writing
for
television
serials.
Madhya
Pradesh
Chief
Minister
Shivraj
Singh
Chouhan,
state
Congress
chief
Kamal
Nath
and
several
other
leaders
condoled
Chouksey's
death.