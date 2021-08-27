Amitabh Bachchan's Bodyguard Jitendra Shinde's Salary Will Blow Your Mind

The frenzy around Bollywood megastars is not a hidden fact. These stars are usually thronged with innumerable fans during their numerous public appearances wherein their bodyguards often come to their rescue. Likewise, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's personal bodyguard Jitendra Shinde has had a close association with him over a long period of time and inevitably gets a whooping amount for being a constant shield to the actor.

According to a news report in Times Now, Amitabh Bachchan's personal bodyguard Jitendra Shinde earns Rs 1.5 crore annually. Not only this, but Shinde also owns his own security agency. Jitendra nevertheless personally assists Big B in all of his public appearances.

Salary Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Will Blow Your Mind!

Earlier it was reported that actress Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Prakash Singh Sonu has also been associated with her for a long time right since before she tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli. According to a news report in ZoomTV, after Anushka's marriage, Prakash Singh not only looks after Anushka but also makes sure to accompany Virat Kohli if needed. The duo pays a hefty amount to Prakash Singh for his service. According to the entertainment portal, Prakash Singh's annual remuneration is around Rs 1.2 crore.\

Salary Revealed! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Others' Bodyguards' Income Will Blow Your Mind

However, it has been reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh is the highest-paid bodyguard of B-town. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor's bodyguard's annual income is approximately Rs 2.7 crore. On the other hand, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has to be one of the most popular celebrity bodyguards on the block. He has an annual remuneration of Rs 2 crore. Shera had also made an appearance in the title track of Salman's 2011 film Bodyguard. He is known to address the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor as 'Maalik.'

Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade also has an annual remuneration of Rs 2 crore. While Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele who also assists his son Aarav gets paid Rs 1.2 crore annually. It is not a wonder that these celebrity bodyguards have a hefty paycheck looking at their dedication and hard work towards protecting these celebs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's thriller flick Chehre has been released today (August 27). The megastar is seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the same. The movie has been helmed by Rumi Jaffry.