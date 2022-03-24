The Kashmir Files Day 13 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files continues to have a fantastic run at the box office in its second week of release. The film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley in 1990. The Kashmir Files has appealed to the audience both in terms of the performances and the execution, and the proof to that is its consistent footfalls at the box office.

The Anupam Kher-directorial began its journey at the box office with an impressive opening of Rs 3.55 Crore. Slowly, with the positive word of mouth, the film picked up business and the makers increased the screen count. By the end of its first week, The Kashmir Files ended up collecting Rs 97.30 Crore.

As the buzz around the film grew, it translated into phenomenal box office figures. The movie collected Rs 19.15 Crore on Day 8, Rs 24.80 Crore on Day 9, Rs 26.20 Crore on Day 10, Rs 12.40 Crore on Day 11 and Rs 10.25 Crore on Day 12 taking the total box office collection to Rs 190.10 Crore.

Speaking about its performance on Day 13, the movie crossed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and entered the 200-crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz."

Recently, Anupam Kher had posted a video on his Intagram handle in which his mother was seen recalling the ordeals her brother had to face during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the early 90s.

She said, "My brother used to live in Rambagh. He came home one evening and was told to leave everything. He had just built his home that year. They wanted me and my other brother to go there too. There was a letter at the door saying 'Today it's your turn'. That poor man didn't even take the deed to the house or the bank passbook. He died later heart broken at being away from the home he had built with such love."

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli in pivotal roles.