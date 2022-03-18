The Kashmir Files Day 7 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Is On A Record-Breaking Spree

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has taken the box office by storm. In just one week, the Anupam Kher-starrer is on its way of entering the 100-crore club.

The Kashmir Files which received glowing reviews from the critics, surprised the trade circle when it surpassed their expectation levels and minted an opening collection of Rs 3.50 crore on its first day of release. With a strong positive word of mouth, the movie picked up business over the weekend and since then, has been shattering box office records one after the other.

The Kashmir Files collected Rs 8.23 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 15.05 crore on Monday, Rs 18 crore on Tuesday and Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday taking the total six-day box office collection to Rs 79.25 crore. Talking about its performance on Day 7, early estimates suggest that the movie minted around Rs 18-19 crore.

There's a strong buzz that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is all set to record the biggest day since its release today (Day 8) as it has already a humongous advance booking figure of Rs 7.25 crore plus at the three national chains - PVR + INOX + Cinepolis.

Speaking about the film's success, Anupam Kher told Firstpost in an interview, "No one could have foreseen this kind of impact. We knew it would open up a debate, at least we hoped so. Isske baare mein logon ko pataa hi nahin tha [People just did not know about the genocide of lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits].When they see the film, and are informed about the enormity of the crime, they feel shocked, and then they feel guilty."

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.