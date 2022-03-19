The Kashmir Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files is having a historic run at the box office. Despite Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey hitting the big screens on Friday, this Anupam Kher-starrer continues to mint big numbers at the box office.

Made on a retrained budget of Rs 25 Crore, The Kashmir Files entered the 100-Crore club on day 8 of its release. It collected Rs 19.15 Crore on Friday (Week 2) taking the eight-day box office collection to Rs. 116.45 Crore.

Earlier, after an opening of Rs 3.50 Crore on its day of release (March 11), the film went on to collect Rs 8.23 Crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 Crore on Sunday, Rs 15.05 Crore on Monday, Rs 18 Crore on Tuesday, Rs 19.05 Crore on Wednesday and Rs 18.05 Crore on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY... *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS... #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz."

Further, the buzz in the trade circle is to be believed, the Sunday collections for the film might zoom past Rs. 25 Crore mark.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the team while shooting the film, actress Pallavi Joshi had told India Today that a fatwa was issued against them on the last day of shooting in Kashmir.

She was quoted as saying, "When that happened, we were fortunately on our last scene. I told Vivek (Agnihotri), 'Let's finish this scene quickly and head to the airport.' We were leaving anyway, but I told him, 'Let's not say anything and finish the shoot right now.' Because we wouldn't get another chance to come back. So we finished that scene and I sent a few people to the hotel and said, 'You guys start packing and put everything in the bag and get it to the sets and we'll leave from there.' That was the only challenge we faced while shooting."

Set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley.