Box Office - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Earns Over 65 Crores In The Second Weekend, Enters 400 Crore Club

It's Pathaan mania all around. After setting new records for the first day, the biggest day ever, the first weekend, and then the first week, the film went on to break further frontiers by being the fastest to enter the 100 crore club, 200 crore club and the 300 crore club. The weekend gone by was further special for it since now it has entered the 400 crore club as well and that too in a record time, hence turning out to be the fastest in this category as well. The manner in which it is currently going, even 500 crores mark would be breached and in the quickest time.

This was made possible by a very good second weekend which saw more than Rs 65 crores coming in. The film of course had a much bigger first weekend (first three days) when 166.75 crores had come in. However this was made of a record opening day followed by the Republic Day holiday which went berserk and then the aftermath of that which continued well into the third day as well. In case of the second weekend, there has been no national holiday per se and moreover, a huge number of patrons have already watched the film so it's all stabilizing now.

Even during this phase of stabilizing, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has earned more in the last three days than what some of the real big movies of 2022 had struggled to collect in their entire lifetime. We all saw how things unfolded in the year gone by when there were maximum number of theatrical disasters ever that were evidenced in theatres and hence all that one looked for was redemption in 2023. Hence, even if Pathaan would have scored a lifetime of 300 crores, it would have been considered as a huge relief.

However, leave aside relief, Pathaan is actually bringing on all around euphoria, what with 430 crores* mark been reached and that too at just the Indian box office. Moreover, this feat has been accomplished in mere 12 days and the week is yet to get over which means the sum total of 450 crores would be comfortably crossed by the time the second week is through.

In the process, the film is now also the highest grossing Bollywood film ever since Dangal lifetime of 387.38 crores has been comfortably left behind. The Sidharth Anand directed action thriller is now the biggest Bollywood film ever and soon it would even go past the lifetime score of the dubbed versions of KGF - Chapter 2 [434.70 crores] and Baahubali - The Conclusion [511 crores], hence turning out to be the biggest ever Hindi films too to have arrived in India.

This all time blockbuster success of Pathaan has brought back smiles on the faces of distributors and exhibitors who were looking at theatrical business to revive in quick time. In all fairness, the process did start in the last few months of 2022 itself when Brahmastra [September], Drishyam 2 [November] and Avatar: The Way of Water [December] turned out to be major grossers and brought in close to 900 crores between them. Now Pathaan has scored almost half of that single handedly and would add on at least 100 crores more to keep the cheer elements going.

Coming weeks would see Bollywood flag continuing to be high with Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa hitting the screens, and these would ensure that the first quarter of 2023 concludes on a high.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources