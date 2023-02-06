Box Office - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Earns Over 65 Crores In The Second Weekend, Enters 400 Crore Club

It's
Pathaan
mania
all
around.
After
setting
new
records
for
the
first
day,
the
biggest
day
ever,
the
first
weekend,
and
then
the
first
week,
the
film
went
on
to
break
further
frontiers
by
being
the
fastest
to
enter
the
100
crore
club,
200
crore
club
and
the
300
crore
club.
The
weekend
gone
by
was
further
special
for
it
since
now
it
has
entered
the
400
crore
club
as
well
and
that
too
in
a
record
time,
hence
turning
out
to
be
the
fastest
in
this
category
as
well.
The
manner
in
which
it
is
currently
going,
even
500
crores
mark
would
be
breached
and
in
the
quickest
time.
This
was
made
possible
by
a
very
good
second
weekend
which
saw
more
than
Rs
65
crores
coming
in.
The
film
of
course
had
a
much
bigger
first
weekend
(first
three
days)
when
166.75
crores
had
come
in.
However
this
was
made
of
a
record
opening
day
followed
by
the
Republic
Day
holiday
which
went
berserk
and
then
the
aftermath
of
that
which
continued
well
into
the
third
day
as
well.
In
case
of
the
second
weekend,
there
has
been
no
national
holiday
per
se
and
moreover,
a
huge
number
of
patrons
have
already
watched
the
film
so
it's
all
stabilizing
now.
Even
during
this
phase
of
stabilizing,
the
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
starrer
has
earned
more
in
the
last
three
days
than
what
some
of
the
real
big
movies
of
2022
had
struggled
to
collect
in
their
entire
lifetime.
We
all
saw
how
things
unfolded
in
the
year
gone
by
when
there
were
maximum
number
of
theatrical
disasters
ever
that
were
evidenced
in
theatres
and
hence
all
that
one
looked
for
was
redemption
in
2023.
Hence,
even
if
Pathaan
would
have
scored
a
lifetime
of
300
crores,
it
would
have
been
considered
as
a
huge
relief.
However,
leave
aside
relief,
Pathaan
is
actually
bringing
on
all
around
euphoria,
what
with
430
crores*
mark
been
reached
and
that
too
at
just
the
Indian
box
office.
Moreover,
this
feat
has
been
accomplished
in
mere
12
days
and
the
week
is
yet
to
get
over
which
means
the
sum
total
of
450
crores
would
be
comfortably
crossed
by
the
time
the
second
week
is
through.
In
the
process,
the
film
is
now
also
the
highest
grossing
Bollywood
film
ever
since
Dangal
lifetime
of
387.38
crores
has
been
comfortably
left
behind.
The
Sidharth
Anand
directed
action
thriller
is
now
the
biggest
Bollywood
film
ever
and
soon
it
would
even
go
past
the
lifetime
score
of
the
dubbed
versions
of
KGF
-
Chapter
2
[434.70
crores]
and
Baahubali
-
The
Conclusion
[511
crores],
hence
turning
out
to
be
the
biggest
ever
Hindi
films
too
to
have
arrived
in
India.
This
all
time
blockbuster
success
of
Pathaan
has
brought
back
smiles
on
the
faces
of
distributors
and
exhibitors
who
were
looking
at
theatrical
business
to
revive
in
quick
time.
In
all
fairness,
the
process
did
start
in
the
last
few
months
of
2022
itself
when
Brahmastra
[September],
Drishyam
2
[November]
and
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water
[December]
turned
out
to
be
major
grossers
and
brought
in
close
to
900
crores
between
them.
Now
Pathaan
has
scored
almost
half
of
that
single
handedly
and
would
add
on
at
least
100
crores
more
to
keep
the
cheer
elements
going.
Coming
weeks
would
see
Bollywood
flag
continuing
to
be
high
with
Shehzada,
Selfiee,
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar
and
Bholaa
hitting
the
screens,
and
these
would
ensure
that
the
first
quarter
of
2023
concludes
on
a
high.
*Estimates.
Final
numbers
awaited
Note:
All
collections
as
per
production
and
distribution
sources
Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 10:00 [IST]