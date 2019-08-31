Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: 6 Films Which Prove The Actor Is Future Of Indian Cinema!
"Growing up, I was fascinated with Shahrukh Khan -I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn't rosy though-I didn't get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs-I'd be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad!," Rajkummar Rao's struggle story is something which most of us would identify with!
In a career spanning about 10 years, the actor has managed to carve his own space in the film industry. He stepped out of his comfort zone with every film and proved that there's more to him than just being a hero.
As Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 35th birthday today, we bring you 6 of his best performances which prove that he is currently one of the most versatile actors in the tinsel town.
Shahid
The talented actor pulled off an impressive act in this Hansal Mehta directorial and even bagged a National Award. Based on real-life events, Rao played the role of slained lawyer-activist Shahid Azmi and left everyone in awe of his act.
Trapped
As a man who accidentally ends up locking himself in his flat, Rao left a lasting impact even with limited dialogues and space.
Newton
Rajkummar Rao wore the role like his second skin and his dripping innocence in the film proved yet again why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood.
Omerta
Playing a dark character can be quite emotionally exhausting. As a cold-blooded sociopath in 'Omerta', the actor left us shuddering with fear with his chilling immorality.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
The film might be Kriti Sanon's show but, it was Rajkummar Rao who stole away our hearts with his transition from a simpleton to a 'character gone rogue'.
Stree
Bollywood got its new-age Raj with this horror-comedy where the actor left everyone spellbound with his terrific comic-timing.