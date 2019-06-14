Raveena Tandon: Shilpa Shetty Was DATING Akshay Kumar, We Were Friends; My Engagement Broke Earlier

Raveena Rebuked Cold War Rumours With Shilpa Over Akshay

Back in those days, when the rumours of cold war between Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty became the talk of the town, the Mohra actor, who's known for speaking her mind, rebuked the same and said that she was friends with Shilpa Shetty, even when she was dating her ex-boyfriend, Akshay Kumar.

Here's What Exactly She Had Said..

While speaking to Zoom, Raveena had said, "My engagement with Akshay Kumar broke up much before. What I read in magazines was that after Shilpa, he (Akshay) dated Twinkle (Khanna). So, Shilpa and me were always friends."

She Further Added..

While shushing the rumours of any kind of cold war with Shilpa, Raveena further added, "In fact, we did a movie together 'Pardesi Babu' when she was dating Akshay and we were friends then. Like she was dating him at that time!"

How Raveena & Akshay Started Dating?

Speaking of her affair with Akshay, Raveena was earlier quoted as saying, "Actually, we got friendly during the American shows (read star nights). Rumours of our relationship had started then but they weren't true. We officially started dating after we did a show in Amritsar around February 1995."

Why Akshay & Raveena Didn't Make Their Engagement Public?

According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar had said that he would marry her the day she finishes her last shoot. Raveena had also revealed that she got engaged to Akshay in a temple. She had further revealed that Akshay Kumar was afraid and he thought that his fan following would be reduced if the news of his engagement got public.

What Followed Next Was A Heartbreak

Post her break-up with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon went on record saying that she doesn't blame any other woman for the break-up since it was her man who was not loyal.

Coming Back To Raveena & Shilpa

Raveena and Shilpa have often been spotted chilling with each other at events and even though, they had the common 'ex' factor, they never let it hamper their bonding!