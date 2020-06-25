Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: Times When The Kapoor Sisters Bared Their Heart About Their Bond!

Sisters Makes The Best Friends In The World!

"We've always been extremely close. We're like any two sisters. We talk about everything - the price of vegetables, what's happening in the kitchen, with the drivers, parenting tips... Things sisters normally share. We also share fashion tips, what's happening at a shoot. Kareena has set an example for the future generations - please have a private life, get married, have children and you can still be at the top of your game. You can still work and you can still look your best," the Raja Hindustani actress told Filmfare in an interview.

Karisma Kapoor Is Kareena's Biggest Cheerleader

At the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan was stepping into Bollywood with her debut film, Refugee, Karisma made sure that she had her younger sister's back. Speaking about it, Lolo was quoted as saying in an interview, "I am not saying this because she is my sister. She has the makings of a star. But I know for a fact, whatever the fate of Refugee, people will respect her for trying to do things differently. It is easy to wear mini-skirts and flaunt yourself in front of the camera. Every newcomer does that. It is the quickest way to get noticed. But it takes guts to do a film like Refugee. I think people should appreciate that."

When Karisma Said That She Won't Mind Stepping Aside For Her Sister's Sake

"Kareena is my baby sister. I definitely don't mind stepping aside for her sake. To me, her success is very important. Kareena is good enough to survive any competition, including her sister," a tabloid quoted the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star as saying.

Karisma And Kareena Are Quite Protective About Each Other

The diva was quoted as saying, "I don't think we have ever had that competitive vibe. By God's grace, we have both had great careers and have made our own little contributions to Hindi cinema."

The Kapoor Sisters Are An Epitome Of Girl Power

"Apart from being a carefree person, I would say that she is a very emotional person. It is because of family, upbringing -- my dad, my mom. The Kapoors and the Shivdasanis, we have been extremely close and family is most important. We say careers, friends, work everything is important, but family is THE most important. That's how we have that bond of sisters and we are a very strong women-centric home. I am fortunate to have that bond (with Kareena)," Karisma fondly opened up about her younger sibling.

Meanwhile, Kareena Says She Is Proud To Be Lolo's Sister

"I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo's sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well," Kareena had candidly confessed in an interview.

Kareena Reveals What She Admires The Most About The Birthday Girl

Bebo said, "Her [Karisma's] simplicity is her beauty and charm. That's why, all her life, everyone around her has bullied her. But everyone who is a part of my life knows that if Lolo has said something, then it's like gospel truth for me. And what I admire the most is the dignity with which she has conducted her life, her career, and single-handedly brought up her children, despite a lot of media stress, in terms of her marriage."

When Kareena Admitted Raiding Her Sister's Closet!

"One of the biggest advantages of having a sister is that you can always share each other's clothes. Be it some special occasion or a casual hangout, you can always sneak her favourite dress from her closet because why not (laughs)! Just like any other sister duo, Bollywood sisters also share their clothes with each other. Whenever I feel like dressing up, I always remember Lolo (Karisma). I just love her fashion sense and I follow her a lot. She used to choose my outfits and get me ready when I was a kid and I loved it. I still ask for her fashion advice as she gives great suggestions and styling tips," Bebo revealed to a magazine.